Gonda (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) A man, who along with three others allegedly raped a Dalit girl, was arrested after an encounter here, police said on Tuesday.

Mehfooz suffered bullet injuries to one of his legs during the exchange of fire between him and police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

He and the three others -- Raja, Balai and Israel -- allegedly raped the teenager last month and a case was registered against them on March 30.

Raja and Balai were also arrested after encounters earlier, Mishra said, adding that Israel had surrendered before police. PTI CORR ABN NB NB ANB ANB

