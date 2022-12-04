Gangster Shot Dead In Front Of House In Rajasthan's Sikar

A gangster was shot dead by five men at the gate of his house in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday, police said. Another man who had gone to meet his daughter studying in a coaching institute there was also hit by bullets and died.

Raju Theth, who had several criminal cases against him and was out on bail, had a rivalry with dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, killed in a police encounter in June 2017.

The five assailants opened fire at Theth at the main gate of his house on Piprali road under Udyog Nagar police station, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rasthradeep told PTI.

Another official said a man identified as Tarachand Kadwasara was also hit by bullets and died. Kadwasara's daughter studies in a coaching institute on Piprali road and he had gone there to meet her but the accused fired at him thinking that he was an aide of Theth.

They also snatched the keys of his car and escaped from the spot in it, police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said four of the five suspects involved in the murder case have been identified.

The situation in Sikar is peaceful and is being monitored, he added.

CCTV footage has surfaced in which the accused are seen present with Theth at the gate of his house. Shortly after, a tractor trolley also reached in front of the house and it was stranded when the assailants opened fire at Theth.

Officials are suspecting that the tractor driver was also involved in the crime.

In another video clip, the accused were seen fleeing after killing Theth.

Police said efforts are being made to trace the suspects.

Hours after the murder, a speeding car, believed to be that of the accused, was spotted in Jhunjhunu district by some locals who claimed that the occupants opened fire at some labourers repairing the road in order to get the way cleared, police said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the area.

Meanwhile, a man named Rohit Godara, who introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing on Facebook, saying it was to avenge the death of Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.

Banuda, a gangster who was a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014 and it was alleged that Theth was behind the murder.

The Facebook post was later deleted.

However, Godara shared another post on Facebook at night, saying Theth was his enemy and he has no regrets about his killing but apologised to the family of Kadwasara, a farmer from Nagaur district, and his community.

He also said that he will try to support Kadwasara's family in every possible manner.

The murder in broad daylight created outrage in Sikar where supporters of Theth forced the market to shut. His family members, relatives and locals assembled outside the mortuary and refused to accept the body and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

The Teja Sena, an organisation of Jat community people, called for Sikar bandh on Sunday over the killing.

Police, meanwhile, has put up barricades and sealed the state's borders with Haryana and Punjab. Intense checking of vehicles is being done at border points.

Godara is a hardcore criminal and he and his gang members are active in the Bikaner division, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Bikaner, Omprakash said efforts are being made to identify the location from where Godara shared the Facebook post.

"Godara is a hardcore criminal. During a special campaign against gangsters and criminals, action on several of his gang members was taken,” he said.

Checking in other districts in Bikaner division -- Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar -- is also being done, he said.

Sikar shares its border with Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Jaipur and Haryana.

Meanwhile, the director of the coaching institute where Kadwasara's daughter is studying to prepare for NEET announced to waive of the girl's fees.

In a statement, the institute said if any other member of Kadwasara's family wants to study at their institute, they will be provided free coaching.

Kadwasara along with his cousin brother Ramniwas had gone to Sikar to meet his daughter.

Ramniwas told reporters in Sikar that upon reaching near the coaching centre, they parked their car and his brother started talking to his daughter over phone.

As soon as we stepped out of the car, we heard shots being fired and moments later, we saw four men running towards us, he said.

Before we could understand anything, they opened fire at us thinking that my brother was an aide of Theth and was recording the incident on his phone, Ramniwas said.

According to police, Theth had more than 30 criminal cases against him. He used to live a luxurious life and had political ambitions.

The gangster had shifted to Jaipur a year ago and was arrested in a case of land grab and extortion in March. He had started living in a luxurious house in the Swej farm area along with his armed bodyguards and aides.

He used to roam around in the area with security personnel, however, after police took action against him and mounted pressure, he moved to Sikar. PTI SDA RHL

