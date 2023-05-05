Gangsters Caught In North Delhi's Timarpur With Guns, Ammo

Two men alleged to be members of the Gogi gang were arrested with a cache of illicit weapons in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Friday.

Abhishek alias Amit alias Mitta, 24, and Naveen alias Shanichar, 38, both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, were arrested with 12 pistols and 30 live cartridges, they said.

Abhishek had tried to help jailed gangster Karambir escape from a hospital last year, they said.

On April 27, police got information that two members of the Gogi gang recently purchased illicit weapons from suppliers in Madhya Pradesh and would come to Gandhi Vihar in Timarpur. A trap was laid on the same day and the two men were caught, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Both of them have admitted they were part of the Gogi gang, he said.

The two have been purchasing illicit weapons for over a year from Bihar's Munger and Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur to carry out extortion and contract killings in Delhi, Haryana, and other states, police said.

Abhishek also revealed he was in contact with most of the jailed gangsters of the Gogi gang, including Karambir alias Kaju, and used to meet them in jail and during court appearances, they said.

Last year, Abhishek, along with his associates Shivam, Manjeet and others, had planned Karambir's escape from Delhi Police custody when he was taken to Rohini's Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital but their attempt was foiled due to a technical issue at the hospital, police said.

They were planning to free Karambir again this year during his court appearances and hospital visits, they said.

In 2021, Abhishek, along with Mohit, a member of the Gogi gang, was arrested in an Arms Act case in Sonipat. While in jail, he came in contact of other criminals of the Gogi gang. After getting released on bail in 2021, he started assisting other gang members by providing safe hideouts and other logistics, police said.

Naveen used to work as an auto-rickshaw driver in 2021 in Sonipat. Abhishek is his neighbour in the village and he lured him into the crime world. He, along with Abhishek, would go to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh to procure illicit weapons for his gang.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday in Tihar Jail allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan -- who stabbed him "92 times".