Ganja transporter hurt in police firing escapes from hospital bed

Barpeta, Feb 19 (PTI) A suspected ganja transporter, who was injured when police fired upon him as he had allegedly tried to escape from custody, escaped from his hospital bed in Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday, police said.

A search operation has been launched to track him down, the police said.

The accused was arrested in Kokrajhar district from a truck that was on its way from Tripura to Bihar on Wednesday night along with 55 packets of ganja weighing about 350 kg in total.

He had sustained bullet injury in his leg when police fired on him as he purportedly snatched a pistol from them and attempted to escape by firing on the law enforcers.

He was initially rushed to the Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital at Barpeta on Thursday, from where he escaped.

Police said the accused purportedly cut off the ropes used to tie him to the hospital bed and escaped in the early hours of Saturday.

The four constables on duty at the hospital were being questioned in the case, they said. PTI SSG COR SSG RG RG

