German Couple Visits Mangaluru As Part Of Their World Tour By Road

A German couple on their world tour visited India and shared their experience about seeing the Taj Mahal, the city of Jaipur, Elora caves, and Goa. The couple is heading towards Kerala after being stranded for weeks in Mangaluru due to engine breakdown. Peter Pavlasek and Alona began their journey on May 1, 2019, and have visited half of the world by road. After their trip to India concludes, the couple will be heading towards countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.