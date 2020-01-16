The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

German Couple Visits Mangaluru As Part Of Their World Tour By Road

City News

A German couple on their world tour visited India and shared their experience in Mangaluru about seeing the Taj Mahal, the city of Jaipur, Elora caves, and Goa

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A German couple on their world tour visited India and shared their experience about seeing the Taj Mahal, the city of Jaipur, Elora caves, and Goa. The couple is heading towards Kerala after being stranded for weeks in Mangaluru due to engine breakdown. Peter Pavlasek and Alona began their journey on May 1, 2019, and have visited half of the world by road. After their trip to India concludes, the couple will be heading towards countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
SALVE APPOINTED AS QUEEN'S COUNSEL
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES