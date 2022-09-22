In Uttar Pradesh, a mass brawl broke out allegedly between students of a Ghaziabad college on a road, on Wednesday afternoon. While enough to warrant news coverage on its own right, the incident was made completely stupefying after the brawl continued despite two of the fighting students being hit by a speeding car.

A video of the incident going viral shows a sizable crowd fighting it out on the road as a white car draws closer to them. However, the car appeared to not slow down in time and two of the college students were hit by it from behind. As per the visuals, the shoes of one of the students flies off as the car hit him.

If that wasn't shocking enough, after getting hit by the car, the two first fell to the ground after sustaining quite a hit, but then, just moments later, they were going hammer and tongs at each other again. Only seeing policemen nearing the spot appeared to make them realise they should scarper. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Masuri police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Several students detained: Police

Reacting to the viral video of the students fighting in the middle of the road, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Iraj Raja said that taking cognisance of the incident, the police detained a few students. Speaking about the video, SP Raja said, "A few college students were seen fighting with each other. During this, some people were hit by a speeding car. In connection to this incident, immediate action was by the police and a few students have been detained. They are being questioned. We have also seized the car seen in the video."

The Ghaziabad police official further said that strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty. He also revealed that the brawl broke out over a petty issue of respect between seniors and juniors students of a Ghaziabad college. Notably, a case has also been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).