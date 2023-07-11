Ghaziabad: Bus-car Collision On Delhi-Meerut Expressway Leaves Six Dead, Two Injured

Tragedy struck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad as a collision between a school bus and a car claimed the lives of six people, leaving two critically injured. The incident occurred near the Tigeri Gol Chakkar area in the jurisdiction of the Vijay Nagar police station on Tuesday (July 11) morning.

DCP Dehat Shubham Patel revealed that the tragic incident took place at 6:04 am today morning when the car, carrying eight individuals, was struck by the school bus coming from the wrong direction. Among the eight passengers in the car, six lost their lives, while the remaining two sustained critical injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment in a nearby hospital. The driver of the bus has been arrested, and legal actions are being initiated against him.

The bus driver was travelling in the wrong direction after refuelling with CNG in Ghazipur, Delhi, according to RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic). The car, on the other hand, was heading from Meerut towards Gurugram. The police officials have launched a probe into the matter to determine the exact cause of the accident. It is important to note that there were no students on the bus at the time of the collision.

CM Yogi conveys condolences

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He urged the authorities to ensure that the injured individuals receive appropriate medical attention and directed the district administration to provide all necessary support and care. The Chief Minister also expressed his hope for the swift recovery of the injured victims.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations. It highlights the need for increased vigilance on the part of drivers to prevent such tragic accidents from occurring on our roads. Authorities must conduct a thorough investigation to determine the factors leading to this collision and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.