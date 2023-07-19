Ghaziabad Hit-and-run: Cops Launch Probe After Car Runs Over Man Sitting In Middle Of Road

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across the nation, a hit-and-run case in Ghaziabad has claimed the life of a young man. The heart-wrenching incident took place late last night near the Ardisi Flyover in the Kavi Nagar area, leaving the public in disbelief.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media which has captured the callousness of the car driver involved in the accident. The video, which was recorded by the bystanders, shows the young man sitting in the middle of the road when the car ruthlessly hit him. Despite the victim being trapped under the wheels, the driver callously continued to drive dragging the helpless youth along the road ultimately leading to his tragic demise.

Adding to the shock, the car involved in the incident has been identified as belonging to a BJP legislator raising concerns among the public about possible attempts to evade accountability.

As the cries of horrified onlookers reached the driver's ears, he finally stopped the vehicle. However, it was too late. The young man had already lost his life due to the severity of the injuries sustained during the incident.

The video also revealed the car's registration number indicating that it is from Uttar Pradesh. Authorities were immediately alerted and the police swiftly arrived at the scene. An FIR with murder without intent charges registered at the Kavi Nagar police station and a comprehensive investigation is underway to ascertain the true nature of the incident and determine whether it was a deliberate act or a tragic accident.

The accused driver was taken into custody and the police seized the car for further examination. The Superintendent of Police of Kavi Nagar assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to bring clarity to the case and ensure justice for the victim and his family. As the investigation unfolds, numerous questions surrounding the circumstances of the incident have surfaced. The police will be working diligently to uncover the events leading up to the tragedy and any potential factors that may have contributed to the unfortunate outcome.

At present, the identity of the deceased remained to be unknown. His body has been sent for post-mortem to gather vital evidence and insights into the case. The entire community is anxiously awaiting the results of the investigation, hoping that justice will be served for the loss of this young life in such a distressing and senseless manner.