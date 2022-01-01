Ghaziabad: LLB student battered to death, dumped in well

Ghaziabad, 31 Dec (PTI) A 23-year-old LLB student was found dead inside a well in Madhuban Bapu Dham colony of Kavi Nagar Police Station area, police here said on Friday.

The man, identified as Kushagra Chowdhary, was a second year student at an institute in Sector 23, Sanjay Nagar, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by his father, Chowdhary had gone missing Wednesday night after leaving his home to get his bike repaired.

Virendra Singh, his father, an owner of a construction company, had lodged a missing complaint when his son did not return home the night, City Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal said.

According to police, Chowdhary was last seen at a roadside eatery located at Hapur Road toll with a man named Yogendra alias Baloo, his wife Pooja, and another man named Pawan.

Acting on the input, police apprehended Baloo and his wife.

During interrogation, Baloo confessed that he battered Chowdhary to death with an iron rod at his residence where he had called him with an offer of alcohol.

During the party, the two had a row in which Baloo killed Chowdhary in front of his wife and her sister, police said.

They kept the dead body with them the whole night and dumped it the next day in a well situated in a field in Kamla Nehru Nagar area, they said.

After the confession, police recovered the body from the well and also blood-stained clothes of the deceased near it.

One stole and a pair of women footwear was also recovered from near the well, police said.

Police arrested Baloo for killing Chowdhary and his wife Pooja for being an accomplice in the dumping of the body, Agarwal said.

Role of Baloo’s sister-in-law is also being probed, while Pawan is still at large, he said.

The body was sent for post mortem on Friday, and a probe is underway, the officer added. PTI COR VN VN

