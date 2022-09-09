In another shocking incident of the rising menace of pet dogs, an 11-year-old boy was recently attacked by a pitbull in Ghaziabad which left the child in a bleeding state. The boy who was playing in the park received severe injuries following the attack and had to receive more than 150 stitches on his face.

The incident took place earlier this week when the boy was at the park playing when the pet pitbull attacked him and disfigured his face. CCTV footage from the incident has also gone viral where the dog can be seen pouncing upon the boy and biting his face.

While the owner of the dog tries to control her pet, the people present at the spot come to the boy's rescue and pull him away from the clutches of the dog. However, he was already injured on his face and ear and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The left portion of his face was bitten and he had to receive more than 150 stitches.

Following the incident, the people living in the housing society also raised objections over incidents of pet animals preying on children.

Speaking on the same, the victim's father Sachin Tyagi while confirming the incident said that his son was playing in the park when the incident happened.

"A girl was walking the dog when the dog's belt slipped from her hands and the dog came to attack my son and disfigured his face. He has received more than 150 stitches and has serious injuries on his face and ear", he said.

Further expressing concerns over rising dog attacks on children, the father of the 11-year-old boy also said that such dangerous species of dogs should not be kept in residential areas since children are not safe.

In the meantime, while the owner of the dog has been identified as Subhash Tyagi, a fine of Rs 5,000 has been imposed on him for not registering the dog with the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.

Another minor was attacked by a pet dog in Ghaziabad

The incident came at a time when another similar attack took place in the area earlier this month. On September 5, a minor boy was attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a residential building in the Raj Nagar Extension locality of Ghaziabad. A video from the same has also surfaced showing the woman with her dog entering the lift following which the dog attacked the boy.

A similar fine was slapped on the woman as well for not registering her dog.

