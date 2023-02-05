Ghaziabad Police Book Parents Of 22 Minors Caught Riding Motorcycles

The parents of 22 minors who were caught riding two-wheelers here in the last two days have been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an officer said on Saturday.

The action was taken considering a rise in accidents caused by minor motorcycle riders, the officer said, adding, "We have also urged parents not to flout traffic rules." Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwah told PTI on Saturday that the FIRs have been lodged under Section 336 (whoever does act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The special drive in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was started on Friday, a day after a class 11 student, Ashish Chowdhary, 17, died at the community health centre in Dasna after he met with an accident while returning home from school.

His friend, Igjot Singh, who was riding pillion on the scooter, sustained a fracture in his leg.

According to police, the duo were driving on the wrong side of the road and had a head-on collision with a truck. PTI COR CDN SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)