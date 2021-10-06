Ghaziabad Reported 368 Cases Of Dengue, Malaria So Far Says District Surveillance Officer

Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad recorded a total of 368 cases of Dengue and Malaria on Wednesday as the district now has 68 active patients, informed Rakesh Kumar Gupta, District Surveillance Officer of Dengue and Malaria. Gupta said that 65 patients were admitted to the government hospitals and another three patients were admitted to private hospitals. Gupta added, “Till now, no casualty has been reported as no patient is in a very serious condition.”

He further added, "The entire health department is working round the clock to curb down the spread of the disease. We are following the steps taken in the COVID-19 module and fogging those places where the cases are found." Gupta further said that the department has conducted several awareness programmes for people and the district officials have been conducting door-to-door inspections in the district. The district officer asked the people to remain cautious and the health department said that people must cooperate with the measures undertaken by the department to control Dengue and other related diseases.

The outbreak of dengue in Uttar Pradesh

The western half of the state of Uttar Pradesh has been heavily affected due to the outbreak of dengue. The district of Firozabad has been the most adversely affected region in the state, followed by Agra. The recent surge has increased the number of patients in Agra’s government and private hospitals.

Firozabad’s nightmare of both dengue and a mysterious respiratory disease is still ongoing as the total tally of children who succumbed to the disease has reached 60, whereas at least 465 children are still admitted to various hospitals across the district. In the district of Agra, at least 35 people have been infected with the disease and in Gorakhpur, there have been a total of six dengue cases.

ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said recently that the D2 strain of dengue was the most dangerous strain and was detected in the districts of Mathura, Agra, and Firozabad. The symptoms caused by the strain can be severe and may even cause haemorrhaging. As per several experts, the dengue virus serotype 2 is the most virulent strain.

With ANI inputs