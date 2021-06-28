Ghaziabad: Three Members Of Family Shot Dead By Miscreants In Loni, Probe Underway

In a shocking incident on Sunday night, miscreants opened fire at four members of a family in the Loni district of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. According to the police, three members have succumbed to the gunshot injuries while one woman is undergoing treatment. The police have deployed teams for the investigation on the matter to find the root cause.

As per the police, three teams have been constituted to investigate the matter.

"After receiving the information on alleged crime we deployed dog squad team at the spot. Three teams of Loni police station is currently positioned in different areas to investigate the matter," added UP Poice.

When asked if there is any case of loot, the police officer replied that no suspicion can be drawn as of now.

This comes amid the case of Ghaziabad's fake hate Video on which investigation is going on and the police are also coordinating with the social media platform, Twitter over some prominent personalities' claims.

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

On June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video which had no sound showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted and his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons. Publications began claiming on Twitter that the man was assaulted by the miscreants who allegedly asked him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

A war of words had also broken out between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rahul Gandhi after later called the incident 'shameful' to which the CM replied 'stop defaming UP'. Ghaziabad Police later clarified that the incident had taken place due to personal dispute and no communal angle was witnessed. The case also involved Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Ummed Pahalwan who had uploaded a video of the victim where he narrated his ordeal resulting in a situation of "social disharmony". Currently, the police are interrogating the main accused Parvez Gujjar and seeking a reply from Twitter. Social media's Indian Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari told the court that he has nothing to do with the crime and he only looks after sales.