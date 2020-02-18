Ghaziabad Train Accident: Kaifiyat Express Splits In Two, No Casualties Reported

A major train accident was averted on Monday night at Ghaziabad Railway Station after the Kaifiyat Express was divided into two parts. According to reports, the railway authorities immediately attached the couplings and no casualties have been reported.

About the accident

As per reports, the incident took place near platform number 2 of the Ghaziabad Railway station when the coupling of the '12226 Kaifiyat Express', travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh, broke into two parts. According to the eyewitnesses, they heard a loud noise which led to panic among the train travellers. Further, the train had reached the Ghaziabad Railway station at 7:51 pm and left at 7:53 pm. At the time of the incident, the train stopped at the railway station for about 45 minutes, said reports.

Further, reports suggested that a major accident was prevented since the train was moving in slow motion and no passengers were standing in between the two coaches. However, the railway authorities have not given any official statement regarding the incident.

About Kaifiyat Express

The Kaifiyat Express is a daily superfast express that runs from Old Delhi towards Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and is operated by the Northern Railways. The average travel journey is approximately 14 to 15 hours.

