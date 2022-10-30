Ghaziabad: Two More Held For Murder Over Car Parking

Police here on Sunday afternoon arrested two more people, who had battered to death a 35-year-old man after an altercation over car parking near a roadside eatery.

The dead was identified as Varun, son of retired Delhi Police sub-inspector Kanwar Pal.

"They were nabbed today around 1 pm from Rajpur village entry gate and have been identified as Mohit Bhati and Sachin," ASP (Second) Gyanendra Singh said.

On the night of October 27, police had arrested Chiranjiv Sharma, alias Kaloo Pandit, near Farukhnagar village after an exchange of firing in which he had sustained a bullet injury.

After his arrest, Pandit told the name of his accomplices, who were involved in the killing on the night of October 25. After getting inputs from him, police reached to recover the car which was used for fleeing after the murder.

Kaloo had tried to escape from the police team and had snatched the service revolver of Sub-Inspector Subhash and fired on the cops.

In self-defence, police retaliated due to which he sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.

He was rushed to the district hospital for treatment, SSP Muniraj G had said.

ASP Singh said all three accused have been booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common) of the IPC.

The victim was a resident of Jawli village in the Teela Mor area. The place where the incident occurred is hardly 2 km from the Delhi border.

The incident took place Tuesday night when Varun, along with his two friends, had gone to an eatery for dinner and parked his car near another vehicle, blocking its door, police said.

The situation led to an altercation and evolved into a full blown fight in which the accused beat Varun with bricks. Severely injured, Varun was rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi for treatment but he had already died.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)