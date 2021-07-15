Ghaziabad: Woman Falls From 9th Floor Balcony, Survives Miraculously

Residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh came across a shocking moment on Tuesday evening when a woman held on to a man's hand as she hung from the balcony of a high rise. In a viral video that has been circulating on various social media platforms, the woman tends to hold on for her life, reportedly as her husband tries to retain grip but loses, unfortunately, allowing the woman to descend down from the ninth floor of the building. However, she survived the fall but still, her condition remains critical.

The woman was reportedly in the middle of a heated argument with the man on the balcony when she suddenly climbed over the railing and tried to jump. The man with whom she was having the argument with the woman was startled at this unexpected move of the woman, acted quickly, and slipped past his hand to help her. He struggled to ascertain her body weight but yet managed to hold on to her for three whole minutes before she lost grip and fell down.

The woman, however, survived the fall as residents of the society had rushed to the scene of the incident and managed to place mattresses on the ground so that she received minimum damage when she came in contact with the ground.

Although a few mattresses could hardly retain the shock and pain the woman's body received during the fall, she was fortunate to be alive even after managing to drop down from the ninth floor. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical assistance. Her condition is reported to be critical, according to the police.

Police conjecture the incident and begin to investigate

When the police arrived to the scene of the incident, witnesses told that the lady was in the middle of a heated argument with the man moments before she decided to jump from the balcony. No formal complaints have been launched till now but the police have already started an investigation into why the woman took this decision for herself and jeopardised her safety. The man in the video has also been questioned by the police and findings are yet to be made regarding his claims once the woman gains consciousness. "His version will be cross checked once the woman gains consciousness," said a police official.

A police official added, "The woman is still unconscious. We will record her statement once she comes to her senses."