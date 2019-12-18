Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams JMM Leader; Says ‘Bhagwa Is The Symbol Of India’

Union minister Giriraj Singh has attacked Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren for his defamatory speech against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the poll-bound Jharkhand. Hemant Soren, while addressing an election rally in the presence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Pakur, said that "Today the daughters in the country are being set ablaze. I have come to know that Bhagwa clad UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Jharkhand. They are the same people who do not marry and wear Bhagwa clothes but are involved in rape incidences."

Giriraj Singh attacks Soren

Giriraj Singh was quick to attack Hemant Soren and said that, "Hemant Soren is losing elections in Jharkhand and it's a sign of desperation. Yogi Adityanath ji is a saint. Hemant Soren is trying to defame him in connivance with Congress party. Bhagwa is the symbol of India."

Read: BJP minister Giriraj Singh lashes out at Shabana Azmi over her 'criticising govt will make you anti-national' opinion

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson attacks Soren

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Sahdeo also attacked JMM leader Hemant Soren and said that "Soren has defamed the Hindu community and the Bhagwa and too in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi. Both Soren and Priyanka Gandhi should tender an apology for defaming Hindu community."

Read: Giriraj Singh challenges CM Uddhav Thackeray on 'What does secularism mean?' retort

Read: Giriraj Singh slams Cong for "infiltrator" comment on PM Modi and Amit Shah

BJP demands apology

When the entire country is shocked and peeved at the rise in rape incidences, Hemant Soren, the chief ministerial candidate of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Jharkhand has trivialized the sensitive issue of rape in an election rally. Hemant Soren's statement is defamatory in the sense that there is no case of rape lodged against the Bhagwa clad Yogi Adityanath. BJP has demanded an apology, but this defamatory speech is a violation of election code of conduct, and the election commission will surely take cognizance.

Read: "VC did not permit cops to enter campus": Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Delhi protest

Read: PM Modi slams Congress for 'instilling violence in North-East' over CAB, appeals to Assam