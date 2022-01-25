Girl Allegedly Raped By 2 Youths In Rajasthan's Baran; Booked

Two youths allegedly abducted a girl and raped her in Baran area, police said on Tuesday.

They said the alleged incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

According to the police complaint filed by the girl, she was abducted when she was asleep at her house in Baran Sadar police station limits after her parents ventured out in the night to guard the standing crops in the field.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused Balram Sahariya (22) of Atru area and Yogesh of Amarpura village, kidnapped her from her house and took her to a deserted place on a motorcycle, some 3 km away.

While Balram allegedly raped her, Yogesh stood guard, police said, citing the girl's complaint.

The next day, the victim approached the Baran superintendent of police, upon whose guidance, she filed a complaint at the Baran Sadar police station.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted on Monday. Both the accused are booked under Section 376 (rape) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said. They are, however, yet to be arrested, the officer said.

