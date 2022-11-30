Girl Molested In Broad Daylight In MP, Captured In CCTV; Police Searching For The Culprit

A case of eve-teasing was filed in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, where a boy riding a bike in the district’s Nandishwar colony was seen eve-teasing a girl walking on the road. The police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the person to take the required action.

Police said, “According to the video, an incident of eve-teasing took place on Sunday (November 27) at around 10.30 am in the Nandishwar colony, where a girl was molested by a boy. We are searching for him on the basis of the video available. He will be traced at the earliest and we will take stern action against him.”

#BREAKING | Eve teasing case registered in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh after the incident was recorded on CCTV. MP Police says, investigation in on.

Girl molested in broad daylight

As per the video, the girl can be seen walking on the side of the road, and the boy riding on the bike comes from behind, and seem to be passing comments while going past her; On the way back too, he again came nearer to the girl again molesting her.

According to sources, in the same residential area of the Nandishwar colony, the boy molested two more girls. The locals have complained, such eve-teasing incidents are a norm in the area.

