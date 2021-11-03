Girl Murdered In Rajasthan's Pali

A 16-year-old girl was found murdered in Pali district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The body was recovered from an isolated area on Tuesday evening. Prima facie, the girl was hit on the head with some object, Falna Station House Officer (SHO) Omprakash said.

He said a case of murder has been registered against unidentified accused. The post-mortem is being conducted by a medical board, he said.

The SHO said the girl had left her house without informing anyone. When she did not come home, her family members started looking for her and found the body near bushes in an isolated area, he said.

