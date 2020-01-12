The Debate
The Debate
Girls In Delhi School Learn Self-defence Tactics Under Special Police Initiative

City News

Under the Delhi Police's 'Self Defence Training' programme, 300 girls of the city's Mater Dei School in Tilak Marg received self-defence training by cops

DCP

Under the Delhi Police's 'Self Defence Training' programme, 300 girls of the city's Mater Dei School in Tilak Marg received self-defence training by cops.The official handle of DCP New Delhi tweeted the video of girls training martial arts under a supervisor. Such sessions are held every Sunday in various school campuses across the national capital.

Last week, the police held the training session in Gole Market's NP Bengali Senior Secondary School where 100 girls were imparted with self-defence skills. The pictures were also shared on Twitter. Such initiatives are being taken as rising crimes against women has become a major thorn in the national capital's reputation.

Cops train women in self-defence

According to the website of Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for Women and Children, the programme provides self-defence training to groups of women and adolescent girls at their doorstep if they manage to create a group of 40-50 women of any age group. If the group is small they are invited to the SPUWAC office for a 10-day-long Self Defense training program. The unit also organises summer and winter camps across the city at various locations.

