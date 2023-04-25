Girls Outperform Boys In UP Board's High School, Intermediate Exam

Girls outperformed boys in the high school and intermediate examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council this year, a senior official of the board said while announcing the results here on Tuesday.

The pass percentage of girls in the high school examination was 93.34 per cent, while it was 86.64 per cent for the boys. In the intermediate examination, the pass percentage of boys was 69.34 per cent, while it was 83 per cent for girls.

Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur topped the high school exam by scoring 98.33 per cent marks while Shubh Chhapra of Mahoba came first in the intermediate exam by scoring 97.80 per cent marks.

Announcing the results, Mahendra Dev, the director of Secondary Education, said of the 28,63,621 candidates who appeared in the high school exam, 25,70,987 passed and the pass percentage was 89.78 per cent.

He also said that 25,71,002 candidates appeared for the intermediate examination, of 19,41,717 candidates or 75.52 per cent passed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted students who passed the exams, their parents and teachers and said the top 10 rank holders of both exams will be felicitated.

"All of you are the pillars of the golden future of 'new Uttar Pradesh. May the future of all of you be bright with the grace of Maa Saraswati (the goddess of learning). Students who got top 10 positions at the state level in the 10th and 12th board exams, will be honoured at the state level and those who get top 10 positions at the district level will be honoured at the district level," he tweeted in Hindi.

Dev said the evaluation of answer sheets was completed between March 18 and 31 at 258 evaluation centres in different districts.

To ensure that there was no cheating during the exam, CCTV cameras with voice recorders were installed in 8,753 examination centres. This is the first time in the last 30 years that neither any question paper was leaked nor any wrong bundle of question papers was opened and as such there was no re-examination, Dev said.