Goa: 3 held for robbing man at gun-point, firing in the air

Panaji, Jun 2 (PTI) Three persons were held on Thursday for allegedly posing as anti-narcotics personnel, firing in the air and robbing a man in Mapusa in Goa, a police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said James Souza, Vinayak Somji and Williams Rodrigues were held for robbing Naved Sheikh at gun-point and firing in the air in the early hours of the day.

"Bicholim resident Sheikh was returning from work when he was stopped by the three accused, who were in a car. They identified themselves as anti-narcotics officers and robbed him. A case has been registered under IPC and Arms Act provisions," he said. PTI RPS BNM BNM

