GoA CM Pramod Sawant Outlines Strategies To Combat Unemployment, Urges Panchayats To Introduce Skilling Courses  

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged panchayat bodies to conduct skilling courses in collaboration with state-owned corporations to ensure employment for youth in the state.

Addressing the taluka level nodal officers and officials of the state-run Swayampurna Goa scheme, Sawant asked the panchayats to compile accurate data of unemployed youngsters in their respective areas.

“Compile the data of unemployed youth in villages so that we can conduct short-term skilling courses to make them employable,” the chief minister said.

Panchayats can tie up with government-run corporations such as Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Coir Board and Goa Handicrafts Rural and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation through self-help groups to introduce certificate courses, he said.

These can be short-term courses, like of six months during which the youth can be trained, he said, adding that courses in fashion designing and beauty can also be introduced in villages.

Talking about employment opportunities in the state, Sawant said that the newly inaugurated All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa has vacancies, but qualified manpower is not available in the state.

The chief minister further said his office can help in introducing yoga therapy courses in villages, which will be helpful generating employment in the wellness tourism sector.

