Goa CM Says Adolescent Girls And Their Parents Should Watch The Kerala Story

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Friday said "adolescent girls and their parents" should watch the film "The Kerala Story".

A ban on the film would be a violation of the freedom of speech, he said after watching the controversial film here.

Sawant was accompanied by MLA Jit Arolkar and state BJP general secretary Damu Naik.

The film deals with the issue of terrorism and it should not be seen from the angle of communalism, the chief minister told reporters.

When we speak about freedom of speech, it would not be right to ban the film, Sawant said.

“Everyone has the right to watch this film. Adolescent girls and their parents should specially watch it,” he added.

The film narrates a true story, Sawant said.

“More than 30,000-50,000 girls are missing and that is a real story,” he said.