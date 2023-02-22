Last Updated:

‘Goa Ki Baat' Program To Be Launched On Lines Of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The Goa government will introduce a monthly program called “Goa Ki Baat” on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to propagate various schemes, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here.

Press Trust Of India
‘Goa Ki Baat' program to be launched on lines of ‘Mann ki Baat’

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant


A state minister will speak about the schemes of his or her department during each program, to be aired every third Saturday of the month, he said.

