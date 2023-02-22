‘Goa Ki Baat' program to be launched on lines of ‘Mann ki Baat’

Quick links:
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
The Goa government will introduce a monthly program called “Goa Ki Baat” on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to propagate various schemes, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here.
A state minister will speak about the schemes of his or her department during each program, to be aired every third Saturday of the month, he said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)