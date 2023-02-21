Goa Police held Gujarat man with drugs worth Rs 25 lakh

Goa Police have arrested a Gujarat native after seizing banned drugs worth Rs 25 lakh from his possession in the coastal state, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on an information, a team of Anjuna police on Monday raided a villa at Siolim in North Goa district which the accused, Jayrajsingh Kiritsinh Chavda (33), had taken on rent, he said.

During a search of the house, the police found 475 vials containing 4.7 litres of ketamine, which is used as a recreational drug, and 270 grams of charas, the official said.

The drugs are worth Rs 25 lakh, he said.

The accused, who belongs to Ahmedabad, was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.