Goa: Police seal illegal spa in Anjuna beach village

Panaji, Jun 7 (PTI) The police on Tuesday sealed an illegally operated spa in Anjuna beach village on orders of the North Goa district collector.

The action came a day after the police launched a crackdown on illegal spas and massage parlours operating in Goa on directions of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said Anjuna police had submitted a report to the North Goa collector after raiding the spa operating illegally in their jurisdiction.

The spa was operated by a man who hails from Tamil Nadu without a proper license, he said. PTI RPS NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)