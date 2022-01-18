Goa: Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express Derailed; No Casualties Reported

In a miraculous escape for the passengers travelling from Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express, all remain safe after the train they were travelling was derailed on Tuesday morning. According to the news agency ANI, the train was derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol, in Goa on Tuesday at 8.56 am. As per the preliminary information released by the railway officials, the front pair of wheels of its leading loco derailed, leading to the "minor accident" on Tuesday morning. Luckily, all passengers who were boarded on the ill-fated train are safe and no major injuries were reported from the incident site, said an official. According to the official statement from the railway, the train had started its journey from Vasco-Da-Gama at 6.30 am and passed Dudhsagar at 8.50 am.

"The full rake of the train is unaffected and is being backed towards Dudhsagar by ART (Accident Relief Train). Senior officers are monitoring the situation closely," as per the statement. Further, the statement said that the Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van left Castle rock at 9.45 am and reached the spot at 10.35 am. Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hubballi Arvind Malkhede along with the Divisional team of senior officers visited the accident site and inspected the derailed portion of the train. While speaking to media persons, senior officials said that the passengers were provided with all relied measures including, water and light refreshment.

Railways released helpline numbers

According to ANI, Senior Officers led by Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, PK Mishra Additional General Manager, SPS Gupta Principal Chief Engineer, Alok Tiwari, Principal Chief Safety Officer and Principal Heads of Departments are monitoring the situation closely. "Pantry cars in train no 12780 Goa express and train no 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express will be arranging food and snacks for the passengers, officials said. Helpline numbers -- 0836-2363481 and 0836- 2289826 -- have been provided at commercial control, Hubballi," the senior officials told ANI.

It is worth mentioning, on January 13, the Bikaner-Guwahati express was derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, leading to the death of at least nine passengers.

