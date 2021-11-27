Godown gutted in fire in Maha's Ulhasnagar, no casualty

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) A godown of trophies was gutted in a devastating fire in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The fire broke out late on Friday night, in which nobody was injured, he said.

"The blaze erupted in the godown located at Udyoghvihar around 10.45 pm. It was doused around 1.10 am, but the facility was completely destroyed in the incident," said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)