Gold In Paste Form Worth Over Rs 50 Lakh Concealed In Rectum Seized At Delhi Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested two people from Delhi Airport and recovered three egg-shaped gold weighing around 810 gms from the rectum of one of the passengers. The man identified as Ranjeet Singh, an Indian national, was intercepted at Delhi Airport on his arrival from Sharjah. The CISF also apprehended a visitor identified as Khalid Maksud who had arrived to take the handover of the smuggled gold from Ranjeet Singh.

"Three egg-shaped yellow metal (gold) in paste form, weight approx 810 gms (INR approx 50 lakhs) recovered from the rectum of the said passenger. The passenger and the visitor along with recovered yellow metal (gold), were handed over to Customs officials for further action in the matter," read a press release by CISF.

An official of the CISF said that the incident took place on Tuesday in the wee hours at the Delhi airport. At around 5 am, on the basis of behaviour detection, the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff deployed at Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport noticed suspicious activities of a visitor at the arrival forecourt area. They immediately detained the visitor Khalid Maksud.

The surveillance and intelligence team of the CISF interrogated the suspected visitor and during the inquiry, he admitted that he was involved in gold smuggling and he was waiting at the arrival forecourt area to receive gold from another passenger. The visitor was kept under observation.

At about 5.15 AM, it was observed that the visitor met passenger Ranjeet Singh, who had arrived from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight. The team intercepted both the passenger and the visitor and brought them to the Customs office. A joint interrogation was carried out by the CISF and the Customs officials at the office, wherein both of them accepted that they were involved in gold smuggling. Following interrogation, three egg-shaped yellow metal (gold) in paste form were recovered from the rectum of the passenger.