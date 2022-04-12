Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at Chennai airport, two arrested

Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Over four kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.01 crore was seized at the airport here in the last two days and two passengers were arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific inputs, in the first incident on Monday, the department sleuths intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Noticing his suspicious movement, they seized gold cut bits concealed in his baggage, a press release said.

In the second incident on Tuesday, the officials recovered gold concealed in the rectum of a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The precious metal was seized under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962 and the passengers involved in the two incidents were arrested. PTI VIJ VIJ HDA HDA

