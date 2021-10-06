Govt started 27 PSA oxygen generation plants in Delhi hospitals; Jain

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the Delhi government has started 27 PSA oxygen generation plants in hospitals in the city and the preparation to tackle a possible third wave of coronavirus is going on at a rapid pace.

These 27 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants can generate 31 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas a day.

The minister inaugurated three PSA oxygen generating plants at Lok Nayak Hospital. The combined capacity of these plants is 3.2 metric tonnes (MT).

Another PSA plant of 1.80 MT capacity was inaugurated at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Northwest Delhi.

“Our preparations to combat the 3rd wave of #COVID19 is going at a rapid pace. Delhi Govt has started 27 PSA Oxygen Plants in various hospitals,” Jain tweeted.

He said the city government is taking a “series of active measures to fight a possible third Covid wave and the installation of oxygen plants at a massive scale across Delhi is one of them”.

The Delhi government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The national capital has 10,000 ICU beds. PTI GVS AQS AQS

