Gram pradhan found hanging from tree

Pakur, Jan 23 (PTI) A gram pradhan (village head) in Jharkhand's Pakur district was found hanging from a tree on Sunday, police said.

The body of Hatimara village gram pradhan was found hanging from a mango tree in a garden near his house this morning, Officer-in-Charge(Acting) of Maheshpur police station, Anand Pandit said.

The body of 45-year-old Kaleshwar Hansda has been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Hansda's son Naresh Hansda said his father had gone to sleep after having dinner on Saturday night but we did not find him at home this morning.

"Following a search, we found the body hanging from a tree in the garden," he said.

The police officer said further investigation in this regard was on. PTI COR BS RG RG

