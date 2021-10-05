The Greater Chennai Corporation has begun a campaign to encourage people to shun single-use plastics and instead use alternative grocery bags in an order to protect the environment. According to Gangandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, the movement against the usage of plastic bags will intensify in the coming months. The government wants people to carry their belongings in reusable shopping bags. He noted that the state administration has already urged people not to use plastic bags.

“We have been seizing plastic carry bags from shops if any. At the same time, we want them to propagate the concept of cloth bags. We are also punishing those repeatedly selling in plastic; this movement will be intensified in the coming months," said Bedi.

Greater Chennai Corporation in Tamil Nadu campaigns against single-use plastic bags

On June 27, 2018, the Tamil Nadu government issued an Extraordinary Gazette Notification prohibiting the manufacture, storage, supply, sale, and use of 'use and throwaway plastics'. These included plastic sheets used for food wrapping, spreading on dining tables, plastic plates, plastic-coated teacups and tumblers, water pouches and packets, plastic straws, plastic carry bags, and plastic utensils.

Customers carrying own bags in Andhra Pradesh get discount on meat

A number of other cities and states have also made adjustments in order to limit plastic usage and environmental damage. In August, the municipal council of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, announced that customers who bring their own cloth carry bags will receive discounts from chicken or mutton retailers in the area. In an official statement, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha stated that the corporation is working to become plastic-free.

A meet with meat shop owners was conducted, and they were told to avoid using plastic in their business. Customers who bring their own cloth bag or box will receive a discount of Rs 10 per kg of chicken and Rs 20 per kg of mutton from the vendors. The Commissioner also stated that the municipal corporation's special taskforce teams will conduct raids on vegetable/fruits dealers or buyers and apply harsh penalties if they utilise plastic bags for sale or purchase, according to the statement.

SUP is made of plastic and is intended to be discarded after only one usage. A vast number of products fall under this category based on that definition. Everything from a disposable straw to a disposable syringe falls under this category. India has defined SUP as “a plastic commodity intended to be used once for the same purpose before being disposed of or recycled” in its Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021.

