Greater Noida Authority Slaps Fine Up To Rs 3 Lakh On Firms Violating Air Pollution Norms

Officials from the Greater Noida administration said on Friday that private contractors and other entities found to be breaking guidelines and norms to control air pollution were fined Rs 3 lakh. The fine has been requested to be put in the authority's account within a week. If the mistake is repeated, the authorities has threatened to double the fine. According to a statement from the authority, four organisations were fined Rs 3 lakhs for violating the National Green Tribunal's air pollution norms. A campaign against polluting units is being undertaken on the orders of Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhushan.

Greater Noida Authority imposes fine on companies

Anand Builder, HS-II plot in Sector 3 of Greater Noida, was fined Rs 50,000 for leaving construction materials in an open plot. The authority's senior manager, Naveen Kumar Jain, and his staff visited the site and imposed punishment for breaking the NGT's standards. NK The authority's senior manager, Jain, has fined Apex Alphabet Rs 1 lakh for storing building materials on a 60-meter wide road track in front of plot number GH-01 (Apex Alphabet) in Sector Techzone Four. Aside from that, the authority fined Moni Construction Company Rs 50,000 for leaving soil on the site after digging drainage. Singh has also fined a French apartment in Sector 16B, an amount of 1 lakh rupees for dumping rubbish in the open. Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhushan has appealed to all citizens to help keep the city clean.

“The mixer plant was also installed. Due to which, the drainage was blocked," the statement said.

Survey says 29.3% of children in Delhi had airflow obstruction or asthma due to air pollution

It is not just the land pollution that concerns residents of Delhi and Greater Noida. The air pollution situation has been getting worse for years along with the land pollution. According to a survey, almost 29.3% of children in Delhi had airflow obstruction or asthma as a result of air pollution. Air pollution is stunting children's brains, affecting their neurodevelopment and cognitive ability, and can trigger asthma and childhood cancer, according to a study conducted across 12 randomly selected schools in Delhi, Kottayam, and Mysuru to evaluate the lung health status of 3,157 adolescent school children. The study was conducted by the Lung Care Foundation and the Pulmocare Research and Education (PURE) Foundation with the primary goal of assessing the respiratory health of adolescent school children attending private schools in Delhi and comparing them to cities with lower levels of particulate matter air pollution, such as Kottayam in Kerala and Mysuru in Karnataka. Studies have also shown that life expectancy has been reduced due to pollution.

Delhi's air quality in August: not a single good air day

On 20 days in August, Delhi's air quality was classified as "moderate," the highest level in four years. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, there were just 11 days of "satisfactory" air quality in august, as compared to 27 in August last year. In August, the capital did not get a single "good" air day, compared to four and two in 2020 and 2019, respectively. According to meteorological experts, August, the rainiest month of the year, has the highest amount of "satisfactory" air quality days.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

(IMAGE: PTI / UNSPLASH / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)