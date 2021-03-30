Grenade-like Object Recovered During Metro Excavation Work In Pune: Police

During Metro excavation work at the premises of an educational institute in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, police discovered an old rusted grenade-like object. Police said that the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Pune police have arrived at the scene. The object will be safely disposed of by the BDDS team after the preliminary inspection, said officials.

Grenade-like object recovered during Metro excavation

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh informed, "During the excavation work, an old, rusted grenade- like object was found in the soil at the site located on the premises of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Baner area." READ | Maharashtra: Corporator's son commits suicide in Pune

According to the official, the IISER's land was purchased for a Metro rail project, and excavation work was underway. There have been a few cases of old grenades, fossils being found during excavation work in Pune in the past.

The metro excavation work is in full swing as the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited on March 18, performed a trial run of two tunnels boring machines (TBM) which were started from Swargate and Civil Court Metro sites. After checking the various parameters, Maha Metro started the work. Both the machines were put together in the last few weeks. The excavation of the Metro tunnel is now in its second phase. Two TBMs completed the tunnels on the Agriculture College-Civil Court stretch, in the first phase.

Previous incidents of recovering Grenade-like object during excavation work

Earlier, an object resembling a grenade was discovered at the Air Force School in Viman Nagar, Pune. It had been defused and taken to a lab for chemical testing. Also, in November, last year, huge animal bones were found at a Metro construction site in Mandai, when the workers of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation were digging a duct to relocate utility and drainage lines so that an underground Metro station can be built in the city.

