Grenades, Blood Traces In Terror Suspects’ Rented House In Delhi; CCTV Of Raids Out

After the Delhi police recovered hand grenades from the rented house of the two people arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations, CCTV footage from the raids in the Shradha Nand Colony was accessed by Republic on Saturday. The CCTV footage from January 13, shows police officials outside one of the two residences in North Delhi, which were raided.

Terror plot foiled in Delhi

The two suspects, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad, were arrested on January 12, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the National Capital. Jagga and Naushad were arrested by the Delhi police’s special cell over their suspected links with terror organizations, and three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from them. The duo was produced before a court on Friday, which remanded them to 14-day police custody.

"During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered,” Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, adding, '“Traces of human blood have also been found."

Naushad is allegedly associated with a terror outfit named Harkat-ul-Ansar while the other arrested suspect, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga aka Yakub, is a member of the Devinder Bambiha gang. Naushad has been a life convict in two cases of murder. He has also undergone 10 years sentence in a case of Explosive Act. Jagga, on the other hand, is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand.