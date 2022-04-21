Grocer gunned down in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 21 (PTI) A grocer was gunned down on Thursday by two bike-borne assailants outside his store near Bilaspur Khurd village, police said.

One of the accused was nabbed by public while another managed to flee. Police are at the spot and are investigating the crime scene, they said.

According to the police, the incident happened around 7.45 pm when Deepak, a resident of Bilaspur Khurd village, was at his grocery store near Ansal's flats and the accused came there on a bike and pumped bullets in him.

Critically injured, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead, police said. He was found to have received five bullet shots.

People nearby managed to apprehend one of the assailants and handed him over to police. The arrested accused has been identified as Kailash, said police.

"We have caught one of them and preliminary investigation has revealed that deceased had consumed liquor with one of them a few days ago. They had an altercation and this was an act of revenge," said DCP, Manesar, Manbir Singh. PTI COR VN VN VN

