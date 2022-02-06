Grocery shop owner shot at in Thane

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A grocery shop owner was injured after two unidentified persons shot at him from point-blank range in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9.15 pm on Saturday when the victim, identified as Chetan Thakkar, aged around 30, was walking towards his home in Kolbad area while carrying Rs 2 lakh cash after closing his shop, they said.

Two persons riding a two-wheeler arrived there and allegedly fired three shots at him before fleeing, an official from city police control room said.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the official said.

The Rabodi police have registered a case against the unidentified attackers under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Arms Act, he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the culprits. PTI COR GK GK

