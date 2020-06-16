Indore: Groom Travels With 12 To Wedding, Fined For Violating Social Distancing Norms

A bridegroom who was travelling with 12 other people in a vehicle to his wedding was reportedly slapped with a fine of Rs 2,100 on June 15 after the civic authorities of Indore, Madhya Pradesh caught him violating social distancing norms. According to the reports, the 12 others who were also travelling with the bride did not maintain social distancing and were not wearing face masks.

Speaking to ANI, health officer of Municipal Corporation, Vivek said, "We have been ordered from the authorities to take action against people not wearing masks and violating social distancing guidelines. Today, we found that 12 people including a groom Dharmendra Nirale were travelling in a car and they were not wearing the masks. The groom was carrying the permission letter for marriage but flouted social distancing norms. We have issued Rs 2,100 challan to him for violating the guidelines."

133 new coronavirus in MP

As per reports, Indore is believed to be the worst affected district of Madhya Pradesh with a very high number of coronavirus positive patients. Gangrade reportedly said that the fine includes Rs 1,100 for not maintaining social distance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks. The total number of COVID cases reported in Indore stands at 4,069 with 174 fatalities. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 10,935 cases on Monday with 133 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

