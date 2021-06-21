Group Of Yoga Enthusiasts Perform Asanas With Commuters In Mumbai Local Train To Mark IYD

To mark International Day of Yoga, a group of yoga enthusiasts in collaboration with Western Railways performed Yoga asanas with a few commuters in a local train between Borivali and Andheri, adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. In the video, the group can be seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while performing asanas. Commuters can also be seen following the yoga instructors and doing the exact postures. One of the instructors is giving the counts and everyone is following the rhythm.

Yoga in Mumbai locals

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, several Bollywood celebrities, politicians, NGOs and other associations posted pictures in Yoga postures to create awareness. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the International Yoga Day 2021 on Monday, June 21, emphasising the comprehensive benefits of yoga and how, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has greater respect for the tradition. PM said, "In the 1.5 years of COVID pandemic, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga in the last year or so. When the invisible virus invaded the world, no nation was ready for it in physical or mental terms. In such hard times, yoga became a means of power for them."

"When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients. Today, in hospitals, we see so many images of doctors teaching yoga to others," he noted.

International Yoga Day 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi originally proposed an UN-mandated International Day of Yoga during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. Prime Minister Modi described Yoga as an invaluable gift of India's ancient culture and advocated for harmony between man and nature through it in his speech. This initiative received support from 177 countries, the biggest number of co-sponsors ever for a UNGA Resolution of this kind. Following Prime Minister Modi's suggestion, the 21st of June was designated as International Yoga Day because it coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, which has special significance in several parts of the world.

Picture Credit: Republic