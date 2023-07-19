GST 'scam': 2 Siblings Held In Delhi, Total Arrests Now 20

The Noida Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two more Delhi-based accused in connection with the multi-crore-rupee "GST scam" that has resulted in loss of revenue to the government.

With the latest arrests, the total number of people held in connection with the "scam" has gone up to 20.

The "scam" pertains to thousands of bogus companies being floated on the basis of forged Aadhaar cards, fake invoices being raised by them and input tax credit (ITC) being claimed on their behalf, according to the police.

"Those held have been identified as siblings Jatin Morjani (21) and Dolcy Morjani (23), who live in the Peetampura area of the national capital," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

"They are children of Deepak Morjani, who has already been arrested in connection with the case along with his wife. Jatin and Dolcy were involved in floating bogus companies and transactions of money," Avasthy said.

They were arrested on Tuesday by officials of the Sector 20 police station, which is investigating the GST "scam" in which 18 people were arrested earlier.

Last month, the Noida Police busted a gang involved in what is now known as the "GST Scam", wherein around 3,077 bogus companies were unearthed on whose behalf ITC was being claimed. Initial police investigations showed transactions of around Rs 8,500 crore from these bogus firms, according to senior officials.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and sent to jail, police added.