Gujarat: 2 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Glue Pad Factory In Anand

Two workers were injured in a fire that erupted at a glue pad factory in Gujarat's Anand district on Friday, a fire official said.

Press Trust Of India

The blaze broke out at a factory manufacturing glue pads, which are used to trap rodents, in Vallabh Vidyanagar town in the afternoon, the official said.

Factory workers Arjun Patel and Hasmukh Patel sustained minor injuries and the blaze was brought under control within an hour, fire officer Narendra Pandya of Anand Fire Brigade said.

The workers were heating chemical drums before starting the manufacturing process, he said.

"The fire erupted in one of the drums due to overheating. One of the workers brought sand and threw it on the drum, which spread the flames further and injured two workers standing near the drum," Pandya said.

As the fire spread in the factory, the management called the fire brigade. The blaze was brought under control within an hour, while the injured workers were shifted to a hospital, he said.

