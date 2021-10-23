Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Flags Off ITBP Cycle Rally; Says 'Witnessing A Historic Period'

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) cycling rally was kicked off on Saturday from Gujarat Police Ground in Ahmedabad by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. The cycling rally is part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which commemorates the country's 75th anniversary of independence. The bike rally began on August 27 in Ladakh, from an altitude of 4,500 metres. The procession will travel 2,700 kilometres from Gogra (Ladakh) to Kevadia (Gujarat) on October 31 to take part in the National Unity Day Parade.

"The flag off was given to the bike rally and bicycle rally organised in connection with Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and National Unity Day at Shahibaug Police Stadium today. We are witnessing this historic period of independent India. I respectfully bow at the feet of all the great personalities who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle of the country. I also salute them," said the Chief Minister in a series of tweets.

ITBP cycle rally from Gogra, Ladakh to Kevadia, Gujarat today flagged off by Hon'ble CM Sh Bhupendrabhai Patel along with Hon'ble Home Minister, Gujarat, Sh Harsh Sanghvi from Gujarat Police Ground in Ahemdabad.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/nwloXxvQV8 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 23, 2021

En route, the rally will host a number of patriotic theme-based programmes under the umbrella of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The rally will also stop at historical sites associated with the independence movement and freedom fighters. Since 2014, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday has been observed as National Unity Day to commemorate his efforts and contributions in persuading various princely states to join the Indian Union. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a Centre initiative to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of independence. The cycle rallies organised by paramilitary wings such as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are part of the ongoing celebrations under the aegis of the Central government's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The goal of the cycle rally is not only to recognise the importance of our freedom fighters' contributions but also to foster feelings of unity among countrymen, particularly amongst youths. This is so that the younger generations can understand the importance of maintaining the country's internal security and integrity despite vast differences in religion, culture, tradition, and language. Hundreds of cyclists from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), or paramilitary forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, began the rallies last week from various sites across the country.

These rallies will end on October 26 and 27 in Kevadiya, and participants will march in the National Unity Day parade on October 31 in Kevadiya. National Unity Day is observed to commemorate Sardar Vallabhai Patel's birth anniversary and recognise the contributions of our freedom fighters in bringing India together. The south sector of the CISF, which defends highly vital and sensitive sites distributed over the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, would cover a total distance of roughly 2,045 kilometres.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@ITBP_official