Gujarat honour killing: Woman, husband stabbed to death by her father, brother in Rajkot

Rajkot, Apr 19 (PTI) In a case of honour killing, a woman and her husband were killed by her father and brother in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Upleta town and the deceased have been identified as Reena Singrakhiya (20) and her husband Anil Mahida (22), who had married some six months ago against the wishes of the former's kin, he said.

"Reena and Anil were stabbed by the woman's father Somjibha and brother Sunil multiple times, killing them instantly. Based on CCTV footage, Somjibha was arrested while Sunil is on the run," the official said. PTI KA BNM BNM

