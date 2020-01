Gujarat government has opened 38 centres in the State under the 'Karuna Abhiyaan', an initiative to save birds injured during the kite festival 'Uttarayan' (Makar Sankranti). On its first day of the initiative, the centres treated up to 60 birds in Vadodara city. A team of five doctors along with several interns treated the injured birds and kept them in shelters to ensure their complete recovery before being released.