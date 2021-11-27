Gujarat: Major Fire Breaks Out At Dyeing Mill In Surat; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at the Rani Sati Dyeing Mill at Pandesara, GIDC industrial area in Surat, Gujarat on Saturday. The sudden fire that started around 11 am took over the entire mill and 15 fire tenders of the Surat Fire and Emergency Services (SFES) are already on the spot for controlling the fire. According to the latest updates, no casualties have been reported so far. While speaking to news agency ANI, a fire officer informed about a 'Brigade Call' being declared due to the major fire that broke out in the morning. Apart from that, three people were also said to be stuck in the fire and have now been rescued by the firefighters. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known.

This is the second major fire reported from Gujarat in November. Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out in a paper mill in Vapi, Gujarat which remained active for hours before being completely doused.

Fire at Gujarat paper mill

The incident took place on the night of November 4 at the Shah Paper Mill in Vapi, Gujarat and the fire was said to remain active till the next morning. As many as 20 fire tenders were deployed at the spot for putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.

