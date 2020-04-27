Gujarat Man Breaks Wife's Spine After She Defeats Him In Ludo Game

An online game of ludo took a drastic turn after a man in Gujarat’s Vadodara severely thrashed his wife after she consecutively defeated him in the game. The 24-year-old woman has suffered critical injuries in her spinal cord and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to the counsellors of 181 Abhayam helpline, the woman wanted her husband to stay indoors instead of spending time with others in society. She convinced him to play ludo at home, but his wife defeated him repeatedly in three to four rounds of the game.

In the fit of rage, the man thrashed his wife so harshly, that he broke his wife’s spinal cord, causing a gap between two of her vertebrae. The woman was immediately rushed to the orthopaedic surgeon and after treatment, she decided to go to her parent’s home instead of staying with her husband.

Wife chooses to settle the matter with husband

The counsellor of Abayam asked the woman whether she wanted to file an FIR against her husband or wished to settle the issue. To which, she chose to settle the matter as her husband apologised to her after the incident.

The counsellor added, “Her husband’s ego was hurt thinking that wife outsmarted him and was more intelligent as she also contributed to the family income.”

The couple was then counselled to live together and were apprised of the marital conflict. The woman has said she will return to her husband’s home after spending a few days with her parents. The man was warned that physical torture is a crime and he can be arrested for if his wife complains to the police.

