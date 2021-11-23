Gujarat Man Opens India's First Veterinary Ventilator Hospital In Ahmedabad

After losing his pet dog due to insufficient medical facilities, Gujarat-based Shaival Desai opened India's first veterinary ventilator hospital fully equipped with OT rooms in Ahmedabad. 39-year-old Shaival Desai who is a mechanical engineer by profession started a "one-stop solution to everything related to pets" - a non-profit veterinary hospital, BestBuds Pet Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The idea behind opening the multi-specialty hospital for pets came after he lost his dog almost a year ago. Speaking on the same, he said, "It was a painful time. He could not be treated well due to shortage of facilities which is when I decided to come up with a hospital for pets", ANI reported. Adding to it, he stated that the hospital is fully equipped with OT rooms and also has India's first animal vet ventilator.

Ahmedabad | Shaival Desai, founder of BestBuds Pet Hospital, who lost his pet a year ago due to lack of facilities has now opened "a one-stop solution to everything related to pets - a non-profit vet hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator." pic.twitter.com/JGjPAhWb4u — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Reportedly, Desai lost his white retriever puppy in 2020 which left him shattered due to his immense love for his dog. This ultimate situation prompted him to make an effort towards the animals so that no one has to go through the same pain.

BestBuds Pet Hospital provides all kinds of treatment for animals

The Ahmedabad-based multispeciality hospital not just treats dogs but also other animals and birds including cats, turtles, tortoises, rabbits, and other pets. The hospital presently has a DR X-ray room, a dental station followed by a surgery room with a "V" operating table, an anesthesia gas evaporator, and a ventilator for dogs. Apart from that, the hospital also provides a grooming centre for pets.

Meanwhile, he has also claimed that the hospital will also look after stray animals. Also, 50% off will be provided for the strays. "Indi dogs will be provided treatment if someone brings them here. I have seen how most people believe that their responsibility is over after they make a phone call and expect NGOs to take over. I want more commitment from people when it comes to strays. A 50% contribution towards their treatment will help. We will take care of the rest 50% in case of strays", Desai said as reported by Ahmedabad Mirror.

A senior veterinarian Dr Divyesh Kelawaya while speaking to ANI urged the people to take care of their pets and not abandon them in this pandemic situation. He also pointed out how people under fear of spreading Coronavirus left their pet animals.

Image: ANI